Wigan Warriors: Potential options following Morgan Smithies’ reported NRL interest

Highly-rated Smithies is close to securing a move to Canberra Raiders ahead of next year’s campaign down under according to Examiner Live.

The 22-year-old received the famous Wigan number 13 shirt ahead of the 2023 campaign following John Bateman’s return to Australia with Wests Tigers, with club legend and captain Sean O’Loughlin having retired at the end of 2020.

Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies in action against Catalans at Old Trafford

Now-assistant coach O’Loughlin, 40, inherited the number 13 from brother-in-law Andy Farrell, with rugby league icon Ellery Hanley having also worn the shirt during his playing career.

However, Smithies’ rise to the top, including an impressive 80-minute performance during Saturday’s 10-2 Grand Final triumph over Catalans that included 55 tackles, has seen him reportedly attract interest from the NRL.

Coach Matt Peet has already actively recruited to his pack ahead of next season, including Leeds and Catalans pair Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan respectively.

Former St Helens and current England international Luke Thompson has also signed a long-term contract following a four-year stint with Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 2019 Harry Sunderland Trophy winner could be a potential replacement for Smithies, capable of playing both loose forward and in the front-row.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Kaide Ellis has sporadically featured in the position for Wigan in 2023, while it may also open an opportunity for Sam Powell.

The 31-year-old hooker is facing an uncertain future at the Warriors, with rising youngster Brad O’Neill earning a starting place under Peet. Ex-Leeds captain Kruise Leeming will also arrive at the DW Stadium ahead of 2024 from the Gold Coast Titans on a four-year deal.

Like Ellis, Powell has previously featured at 13 and could provide further depth and an added option.

The one-club man is contracted through until the end of 2024, while Wigan would see a ‘substantial transfer fee’ for England international Smithies, according to the reports.