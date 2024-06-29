Wigan Warriors winger marks debut in style as England hammer France
Stuart Barlow's side, who beat France 64-0 when the two sides last met in April last year, went over four times in either half, while impressive Wigan teenager Isabel Rowe landed five of her eight conversion attempts.
York's Georgie Hetherington also scored a try on her debut, with Davies, Amy Hardcastle and Zoe Harris went over in the first period as well.
Having led 20-0 at the interval, England added another four tries in the second period through Paige Travis, Davies' second of the match, Eboni Partington and Emily Rudge .
The match was part of a double-header to help celebrate 90 years of French rugby league, with England's men set to face France at the same venue in a 5pm kick-off.
