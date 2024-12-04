Wigan Warriors recruit included in former club’s squad with shirt number as Matt Peet provides explanation
The 23-year-old penned a two-year deal with Matt Peet’s Warriors earlier in October, with the option of a third in the club’s favour, and is the only fresh signing ahead of another title-defending campaign for the Cherry and Whites.
He has received shirt number 34 at the Brick Community Stadium, the final on the squad list, and has also been handed a number in Oldham’s squad ahead of their 2025 Championship season.
When announcing his move to Wigan, Oldham confirmed that the back-rower is expected to return to Sean Long’s outfit on loan when available, prompting the shirt number - receiving 30.
Former Warriors duo Iain Thornley (4) and Gil Dudson (8) have linked up with Oldham ahead of their season in the second division, crowned League 1 champions in 2024, joining ex-Wigan academy youngsters Logan Astley (1), Cian Tyrer (22) and Ben O’Keefe (24).
“That’s the plan, if he’s not playing first-team here, then he’ll play at Oldham,” Wigan boss Peet explained.
“It’s a great place for him. They’re building as well, so I think it’s good for all parties.
“We’re working with Oldham and sharing ideas, and collaborating with them. It’s about good communication with George about where he plays each week and him improving as a player.”
The reigning Super League champions are expected to travel to Boundary Park to face Oldham for a pre-season fixture in the new year.