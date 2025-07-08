Zach Eckersley in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors young gun Zach Eckersley has paid credit to the previous time he has spent on loan in the Championship for helping him get to where he is now.

The 21-year-old has scored 15 tries in 31 appearances for the Warriors since making his debut back in 2022.

Eckersley has become an established member of Matt Peet’s squad over the last two seasons, with the homegrown talent being able to play anywhere in the backline.

But he also enjoyed a couple of loan spells in the Championship with Barrow Raiders, Widnes Vikings and London Broncos during the 2023 campaign, which he feels was invaluable for his development.

“It’s been crazy, really,” Eckersley said when asked about his whirlwind few years in his rise to the top.

“When I first came into the first-team, I spent all year on loan really. I was in the squad for a few games, but I was mainly on loan, which I think was really good for me.

“John Duffy (Warriors’ transition coach) is really good with getting the lads out on loan and getting that experience in the Championship or League 1 or wherever it is, I think it can be really helpful for you, and a few lads have done that this year as well.

“Last year was obviously a crazy year with the Challenge Cup and winning that, and then obviously the team were really good last year and we won all four trophies, so just to be involved in that and to play the odd few games, I think I played 15 or 16 games last year, but even to just be involved was really good.

“To kick on this year and play a few more games has been really good, and just to be involved more or less every week this year has been really good for me, and I just try to add to the team and help the team where I can.”

There is a plethora of homegrown talent in Peet’s first-team right now, with 13 academy products having featured for the reigning Super League champions so far in 2025.

“It’s really good when young lads come through and perform really well,” Eckersley added.

“Jack (Farrimond) has played a few games now and Dougie (Jacob Douglas) as well, but when they come in, they don’t miss a beat and are straight in the mixer and perform well, which is good to see.

“Me, Dougie, Junior (Nsemba) and Harvie (Hill) have all played together since we were 14 in the scholarship, and Dougie and me have played together since we were kids, playing against lads like Junior and stuff like that, so we all get on really well.

“Jack came through a couple of years after us, but he’s a good lad and we all get on really well together, which is good, and the whole team in general really, everyone is good mates and I think that helps us on the field.”

Eckersley was 18th man in last week’s defeat to Leigh Leopards, but could return on Friday night when the Warriors host Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium.