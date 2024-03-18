Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Denis Betts’ side scored 13 unanswered tries for a dominant 68-0 victory over Salford Red Devils in their opening game of the Challenge Cup group stages.

The Warriors had five debutants, including a hat-trick from Ellise Derbyshire on the wing, who joined during the off-season from Leigh Leopards.

Denis Betts enjoyed a dominant victory in his first game in charge of Wigan Warriors Women

Alice Fisher also enjoyed a debut score, while Isabel Rowe started at full-back and crossed for a brace. Emma Knowles made her first appearance in the halves.

Brogan Evans also made her debut from the interchange bench against her former club, having also previously played for Warrington.

Mary Coleman, Abbie Singleton, Anna Davies (2), Eva Hunter, Holly Speakman and Molly Jones also crossed in the victory at the Salford Community Stadium.

Out on loan, Harvey Makin started at loose forward for Barrow Raiders as Paul Crarey’s side fell to a 44-8 Championship opening defeat to Widnes Vikings at the DCBL Stadium.

Fellow forward Havey Wilson also started for Bradford Bulls but lost to Wakefield Trinity on Friday evening with a 42-12 result to Daryl Powell’s side.

In their first game of the season, Warriors academy fell short 30-25 to Castleford Tigers, having led 20-4 at half-time at Sutton Park.

Having made his Super League debut against London Broncos, rising star Jack Farrimond featured in the halves.