The hooker is back in contention for the game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, after serving the six-match ban he picked up in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens.

Powell states he was delighted to see his teammates win the Challenge Cup at the weekend, and admits he wants even more success with the club.

He said: “It’s a tough place to go to, it’s a very hostile ground. The fans are close to the pitch and Cas should be fresh after a week off.

Sam Powell returns to action this weekend after serving a six-match ban

“We are very aware that we need to turn up and compete. We don’t want to be out of touch with the league without even knowing. We have to put our best foot forward.

“It feels like we are getting it right with this current group. We’ve worked really hard on putting the team first and I think that’s what got us over the line at the weekend.

“I was watching from the sidelines, but I was confident we would get one crack at the end. It was a great bit of skill and the rest is history.

“The fans were awesome, it was a fantastic place, and it fuels me to be involved in those big games and win as much as I can for Wigan. It’s massive for us as a team and a club, the trophy is back where it belongs.”

Powell says he’s reflected on the incident in the game against St Helens which saw him receive the six-match, and admits he’s got to know Brad O’Neill well during his time on the sidelines.

“I’ve spent a long time thinking about it,” he added.“Basically I got my technique wrong, but I’ve learnt from it and I’ll move on. When I reflected on things, I admitted to the disciplinary straight away that I was guilty. It definitely won’t happen again.

“The positive is the St Helens lad didn’t get injured and I paid the price by not playing in the final.

“I’ve got a lot closer to Brad (O’Neill) in the last few weeks in general, just through using my experience to guide him, and just getting him to play his own game.