Sam Walters in action for Wigan Warriors

Sam Walters is back fit and firing after spending three months in the treatment room with a fractured fibula, with the Wigan Warriors star going the extra mile to make sure he returned in tip-top condition.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6ft 7in forward was one of the form front-rowers in Super League before he sustained a fractured fibula back in a 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France back in May, which ruled him out for three months.

Walters worked hard during his 12 weeks on the sidelines, with the 24-year-old using a number of recovery methods, including a hyperbaric chamber, ultrasound therapy and laser therapy, as well as the rehab programmes the club provides and supports him with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m still doing that (hyperbaric chamber) now down at Breath for Healing,” said Walters, who returned to the field a fortnight ago.

"It’s a good set-up down there, they’ve looked after me with the chamber, being in that three to four times a week, doing 90-minute sessions. With a broken bone, you can’t really do much, but we just threw as much at it as we could.

“I did laser therapy and ultrasound therapy as well, just to try to speed up the process and make it as solid as possible. I enjoyed it, and I made that my priority.

"It’s one of those that you feel in the long run, but I didn’t feel too bad in that (Warrington) game coming back, so I feel like just doing those one per cent efforts will help elsewhere in my game as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walters, who is on roughly a 5,500-calorie diet to maintain his size and deal with the rigours of playing professional rugby league, is approaching 60 sessions in the hyperbaric chamber, as he aims to keep himself in pristine condition as Super League enters the business end of the campaign.

“I’m committed now, so I feel like I’m going to see it through until I get to 60 sessions,” said Walters.

"I’m going to do three a week now, but apparently, when you get to 60 sessions, that is like the gold standard, so I want to get to that and see where I’m at then.

“It’s a bit like a submarine, that’s what I’d describe it as. A bit like a shell, you go in with a mask on. It’s not too bad to be fair, there’s a TV in there as well, so that keeps me occupied!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pressure in there is in the minuses, and then when you breathe with the mask on, it makes it a bit harder, so you really have to get all the muscles working in your stomach and stuff like that, and it is pure oxygen under pressure, but there are loads of benefits to it. There’s even been benefits to it, helping with concussion and stuff like that.”

Walters might be back to full fitness now, but the towering Wigan forward says he is going to continue with his routine of using the hyperbaric chamber next year as he aims to make the most of himself being a professional athlete.

"I’m still going to go in twice a week (next year),” said Walters. “I feel like it is in my routine now.

"I’m grateful for the people down there helping me, and I’ve got a good connection with them now. They want me to be at the top of my game and injury-free, so why not use the services they are offering me?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been a lot of research around bone healing and Jack (Stopford), the head physio here, I was even trying to do sound therapy, so you just sit in a dark room with your earphones, and there is a certain frequency, which apparently stimulates cell repairing, so I tried everything really, but I’ve enjoyed doing the hyperbaric chamber.”

Walters takes being a professional rugby league player seriously and follows a meticulous diet plan catered to his needs, whilst doing the aforementioned additional extras outside of his day-to-day rugby training and games.

The Widnesian has club stalwarts Willie Isa and Liam Farrell to thank in terms of helping flick the switch with their off-field preparations to help bring the best out of him on the field.

"I feel like when I came to the club, I had a couple of good examples in Willie Isa and Liam Farrell,” Walters continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You sort of see the longevity of their careers, and it was no surprise to see them first in the gym doing extras or just foam rolling and making sure their bodies are right.

"I feel like I’ve adapted myself to that over the last couple of years with my diet away from training.

"I just feel like doing those little things are maybe what you need to get that edge, you can’t afford to have a day off or some time off, you’ve got to be switched on in all aspects of your life, especially playing in the middle, it’s too tough of a position to not take it seriously.

"I feel like this is the best environment for me to learn, and I feel like I have fitted in well to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walters spent time in the youth system at hometown club Widnes Vikings and made the switch to Leeds Rhinos in 2019, spending five seasons with the Rhinos before joining Wigan ahead of last season, making 30 appearances Matt Peet’s Warriors so far.