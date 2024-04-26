Wigan Warriors star has potential to go down as club legend, insists head coach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s according to his head coach, who has praised the reigning Man of Steel ahead of his personal milestone against Hull KR.

The 28-year-old stand-off or full-back recently committed his long-term future at the DW Stadium until at least the end of the 2028 season, which would see him play close to 10 full seasons in cherry and white having made the move midway through 2019 from the NRL.

Bevan French has the potential to become a club legend, says coach Matt Peet

“We love him to bits,” coach Matt Peet said.

“He has the potential to go down as a legend here.

“But that’ll come by him turning up daily and applying himself, and that’s what he does.

“He’s a pleasure to work with and he’s a very determined individual.

“He’s obviously got unbelievable talent but he’s just a good man.

“His family can be very proud of him, and I’m sure they are.

“We’re very proud of him as well and to see the way he’s developed his game across those 100 games, there’s been some moments of brilliance, there’s been some obstacles to overcome and I’m sure our supporters will join me in saying that it’s been a joy to watch and here’s to the next 100.”

French made his Super League debut from the interchange bench against Friday’s opposition in 2019, and quickly established himself as an X-factor player within the competition.

He has since won every trophy with the Warriors, most recently named man of the match in the historic World Club Challenge victory.

The Australian is now also a part of the club’s leadership group, helping guide the next generation of players through Wigan’s renowned youth systems.

“He understands his responsibilities here and the ethos of this club, but I genuinely think it’s in line with his own values as well,” Peet continued.

“He is an ambassador and quite naturally he puts himself forward, he can communicate and connect with people from all walks of life and of all age groups.

“He’s very easy to connect with and that’s the way he leads.