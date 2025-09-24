Jai Field of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field has been shortlisted for the 2025 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award alongside Leeds Rhinos ace Jake Connor and Mikey Lewis of Hull KR.

Three of the top four teams in the final Super League table have a player included on the shortlist to be crowned as Super League’s best player in 2025.

Hull KR man Lewis, the 2024 winner, is in contention at the age of 24 to become only the fourth player to win the award more than once since it was introduced in 1977, and only the second to retain it, which would mean following in the footsteps of Paul Sculthorpe MBE, who was crowned Man of Steel in both 2001 and 2002.

Meanwhile, Field has enjoyed an outstanding individual campaign with Wigan, registering 24 tries and 21 assists in 25 league appearances this year, playing a crucial role in helping the Warriors secure a top-two finish. The Australian speedster was also named in this year’s Super League Dream Team alongside his Wigan teammate Liam Marshall.

Leeds halfback Connor, who turns 31 next month, has, arguably, enjoyed his best season of his career, having provided 30 assists for Brad Arthur’s side as well as being named in the Dream Team for the first time, helping the Rhinos seal their first top-four finish since 2017.

Connor’s Rhinos feature in the first round of the play-offs this Saturday night at home to St Helens, whilst Lewis and Field get to enjoy a well-earned rest after Hull KR and Wigan already secured home semi-finals on the first weekend of October as their reward for finishing in the top two.

The shortlist and winner of the 2025 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award have been determined by a panel of distinguished former players, who have awarded points to the top three players in each of the 161 fixtures of the regular campaign.

The Man of Steel will be crowned at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7, in the build-up to the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 11, with the Woman of Steel and Wheels of Steel winners also being announced.