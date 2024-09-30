Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull KR star half-back Mikey Lewis has been crowned as this year’s Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old, who has registered 19 tries and 24 assists this Super League season, won 58% of the votes to lead over Wigan’s Bevan French, with the 2020 winner having been sidelined midway through the campaign due to injury, missing seven games.

After an impressive debut campaign for the Warriors, England international Luke Thompson also received votes, while Salford Red Devils key playmaker Marc Sneyd was third in the voting.

Leigh Leopards forward Kai O’Donnell and Oli Leyland of London Broncos also received votes.

Bevan French came second for the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association Player of the Year Award

Lachlan Lam of Leigh Leopards was last year’s winner, following in the footsteps of his father and current Leigh coach Adrian who won it as a Wigan player in 2002.

Trevor Hunt, the Chair of the RLWBA, said: “Congratulations to Mikey Lewis, who has been a rising star of the Super League for a few seasons but has taken his performances to another level this year as Hull KR have established themselves as genuine challengers for a first appearance in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

“The list of former winners shows that our members have always appreciated the performances of players who could get the crowd to the edge of their seats with pure brilliance.

“Mikey very much fits into that category, and the exciting thing for Hull KR and the sport is that he’s still only 23, so we’ve got many more years to enjoy his performances for club and country.”