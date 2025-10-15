James Graham in action for England in 2018

The BBC have confirmed their coverage for the Rugby League Ashes between England and Australia this autumn, with the first Test getting underway at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, October 25.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first time an Ashes series has taken place since 2003, with the second and third Tests at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 1 and Leeds’ AMT Headingley Stadium on November 8 already sold out. More than 50,000 tickets have also been sold for the opening match of the series at Wembley Stadium.

Mark Chapman will be on presenting duties for the BBC, whilst Kev Brown, Jon Wilkin, Jamie Peacock, Jodie Cunningham, Robbie Hunter-Paul and Sam Burgess will be on the punditry team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England icon James Graham, who now hosts his own podcast in Australia, will also be part of the BBC’s coverage, joining the commentary team alongside lead commentator Matt Newsum, and Jonathan Davies, John Kear and Brian Noble. Tanya Arnold and Damian Johnson will report from pitchside. All three Tests will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and will kick-off at 2:30pm.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones welcomed the news that all three matches will be broadcast live on BBC One, with the hope of attracting record audience figures in one of the biggest things to happen to British rugby league in decades.

“The return of the Rugby League Ashes after a 22-year absence is a landmark moment for the sport in this country, and we are delighted that all three Tests will be shown live on BBC One,” said Jones.

“BBC Sport’s relationship with rugby league, and specifically international rugby league, stretches back many decades, to Clive Sullivan’s World Cup winning try in France in 1972, through other classic moments such as the famous Jonathan Davies score against Australia at Wembley in 1994, and more recently Herbie Farnworth’s long-range effort against Samoa in the World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re looking forward to Shaun Wane’s England team, and the 2025 Kangaroos, providing more classic sporting moments for a national audience in London, Liverpool and Leeds this autumn.”