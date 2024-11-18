Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors star Adam Rigby has been appointed to captain England Wheelchair for Thursday’s international match against Spain in Nantes.

Head coach Tom Coyd has confirmed that he will play all 16 members of the England Performance Squad in the two internationals in France this week, with three debutants to feature.

Rigby will be joined by two more members of England’s 2022 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winning squad – Wayne Boardman and Joe Coyd – for England’s first game against Spain since a group fixture in the World Cup at the Copperbox Arena in London.

Wigan’s Jack Heggie is recalled for his first cap since 2014, with first international caps confirmed for Chris Haynes of Sheffield Eagles, Jason Owen of London Roosters and Tristan Norfolk of Hull FC.

Head coach Tom Coyd said: “Adam Rigby is richly deserving of the honour of captaining his country. He has been an outstanding servant to Wheelchair Rugby League stretching right back to the inaugural World Cup in 2008, and holds our England heritage number 8.

“He is the ideal man to lead a team which blends the experience of Wayne Boardman, Joe Coyd, Nathan Holmes and Jack Heggie with an exciting trio of debutants.

“Chris Haynes, Jason Owen and Tristan Norfolk have each taken an inspirational journey to earn their England debuts, and it’s going to be a special evening in Nantes when they are presented with their jerseys.”

England will also face France in Saint-Lo on Saturday, having claimed a 66-33 triumph over their international rivals at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena last month.

England team to face Spain in Nantes, Thursday November 21: Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Chris Haynes (Sheffield Eagles) – Debut, Jack Heggie (Wigan Warriors), Nathan Holmes (Halifax Panthers), Jason Owen (London Roosters) – Debut, Tristan Norfolk (Hull FC) – Debut, Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors, captain). 9th Player: Jack Brown (North Queensland Cowboys).

England team to face France in Saint-Lo, Saturday November 23: Sebastien Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Mason Billington (London Roosters), Jack Brown (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos, captain), Robert Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Lewis King (London Roosters). 9th Player: Joe Coyd (London Roosters).