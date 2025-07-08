Sir Billy Boston upon receiving his knighthood at Buckingham Palace

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over last week’s defeat to Leigh Leopards and the upcoming clash with Huddersfield Giants on Wigan’s return to The Brick Community Stadium, which is being dubbed the Sir Billy Boston tribute game...

David Bailey:

I don’t think there can be any arguments for the Battle of the Borough Mark III.

Leigh showed greater ambition, in awful conditions, and the try that gave them the edge was a result of some brave and skilful play.

Adrian Lam (left) and Matt Peet (right) shake hands after Leigh Leopards' win over Wigan Warriors

I saw some reactions on social media, some calling the players, others criticising Matt Peet. Honestly, after the highs of last season, I am sure we deserve to give them some grace.

Was it a mistake to play a clearly unfit Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski? Probably. However, I think we need to trust the coaches a little more.

Wigan have lost four games this season - three away from home, with a combined points difference of nineteen points.

I’d like to think home advantage will count for something with five out of the next six games at The Brick.

Former teammates Liam Farrell (left) and Josh Charnley (right) embrace after the Battle of the Borough clash between Wigan and Leigh

I had a quick look back at Round 19 in the last two title-winning seasons. At that point, Wigan had lost four games in 2024 and six games in 2023. After that point in each season, the Warriors lost just 1 game, both at Headingley, Hull KR in the Challenge Cup in 2023 and Leeds away in 2024.

It’s safe to say that when the season starts entering the final stretch, no team or coach has the experience and know-how currently available to Wigan.

It's also fair to acknowledge that Hull KR, whilst having a freak of a season, aren’t infallible.

They laboured to a Challenge Cup final win and were only one Arron Lindop touch from losing another final. They also got bullied by Leeds Rhinos at home, on the one-year anniversary since they had lost to anyone but Wigan. Will the pressure start to tell on their 100mph campaign?

Wigan Warriors fullback Jai Field on the charge against Leigh Leopards

Wigan, though, need to worry about themselves.

This week, the return to The Brick coincides with a celebration of the GOAT. Sir William John Boston will be in attendance, and if the Warriors players needed any further motivation, they just need to look up at, arguably, Wigan’s best ever player.

It will be a special night, with the return of the disco sticks. Let’s hope the place is rammed. Huddersfield will be smarting from the last-second defeat at Dewsbury a few weeks ago and will be itching to spoil the party.

Leeds gave Wigan a tiny glimmer of hope of the League Leaders’ Shield (I still think it’s gone), but Wigan can at least apply some pressure and reduce the gap to two points ahead of KR’s visit to Leigh.

Wigan academy product Jack Farrmond in action against his hometown club Leigh

And finally, once again, I have to give kudos to the Warriors Women’s team. The now annual Nines tournament took place in Leeds over the weekend. Once again, the ladies brought home the bacon.

Not only did they retain the trophy, but they also did so without conceding a single point. Whilst that feat in itself is remarkable, when you factor in the try-scoring team has to restart the game by kicking off, it is even more impressive.

They looked like they would score with every set they had the ball. If you haven’t been to see them yet, please try and get down to support them, they play good stuff, with good attacking shape and aren’t afraid to get their shoulders into the tackle, maybe they should give the men’s team some tips.

Glynn Bradshaw:

A very disappointing result in the Battle of the Borough.

I thought our first half performance was an improvement, but in the second half, we were outplayed.

Kruise Leeming in action for Wigan Warriors

I can’t remember a chance we created in the second half, and Leigh were worthy winners in the end.

I can’t understand us playing players who are not fit, in Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski, when we have three other wingers fit and available… Would Zach Eckersley, Jacob Douglas or Christian Wade have scored from that Marshall interception? We’ll never know, but it meant that we were reliant on Jai Field as usual to provide any injection of pace.

Have we not learned the lesson from when we played Ethan Havard in the Grand Final a few years ago, and he lasted about ten minutes?

I’m beginning to feel like this drop in form is more than just a blip, and hanging on to second place is going to be a challenge.

It is nice to be back home for the next three weeks, and all three games are winnable, but we need to improve.

I’m looking forward to an evening befitting of the legend that is Sir Billy Boston. Let’s hope we can turn this around and get back on track, fingers crossed!