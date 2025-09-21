Wigan Warriors celebrate Mia-Jayne Atherton's try against Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors will face rivals St Helens in the Women’s Super League Grand Final at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5, with a 5:30pm kick-off.

The Warriors eased past Leeds Rhinos 38-0 in front of 2,108 fans – a record for a stand-alone Women’s Super League game – at the Brick on Sunday evening, setting up their second meeting with St Helens in a major final this year, with the Saints having beaten reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie 12-8 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Women’s Super League Grand Final will he held at the Brick Community Stadium, due to Wigan securing the League Leaders’ Shield, and therefore being the highest-ranked Grand Finalist.

Wigan were 16-0 ahead at the break against Leeds thanks to first half tries from Mary Coleman, Ruby Hunter and Eva Hunter. Denis Betts’ side then ran in four unanswered tries through Mia-Jayne Atherton, Mary Coleman, Eva Hunter and Shaniah Power in the second half to wrap up an impressive 38-0 victory, and their spot in the Grand Final in a fortnight’s time.

Wigan were dealt a blow in the opening minute as captain Vicky Molyneux was forced from the field with an injury to her right knee, and didn’t return, with former State of Origin representative Power replacing the influential forward.

The injury to Molyneux did not seem to affect Wigan, though, as Coleman powered her way over the line from close in the fourth minute, with Izzy Rowe converting to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead.

The Cherry and Whites got their second 10 minutes later as Ruby Hunter went over in the corner after the ball went through quick hands down the line. Rowe’s conversion attempt went just under the crossbar, but Wigan were 10-0 ahead.

Eva Hunter, who has been nominated for this year’s Woman of Steel award, extended Wigan’s lead midway through the first half with a barnstorming carry for her 24th try of the season in all competitions. Rowe’s conversion was on target.

Leeds were also dealt an injury blow late in the first half when captain Caitlin Beevers left the field in tears with a painful-looking injury, having only recently returned from a 13-month injury lay-off with a PCL injury. Wigan took a 16-0 lead into the half-time interval.

Wigan came out firing in the second half as Mia-Jayne Atherton crashed over from close range, with Rowe’s conversion making the score 22-0.

Coleman got her second of the game in the 51st minute thanks to a lovely passing move between Rowe and Jenna Foubister. Grace Banks also thought she had scored for Wigan shortly afterwards, but it was chalked off by the video referee for her leg being in touch.

Eva Hunter got her second of the game on the hour mark as she bulldozed her way over the line, with Leeds having no hope of stopping her. Rowe added the extras to put Wigan 32-0 ahead, and ultimately, the game out of reach for the Rhinos.

The Warriors put the cherry on top of the cake with 10 minutes remaining as the impressive Power bumped off two Leeds defenders to score the game’s final try. Rowe converted to wrap up a 38-0 victory for the hosts in front of a 2,000-strong crowd at the Brick.

Wigan: Grace Banks; Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ruby Hunter; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Vicky Molyneux, Eva Hunter, Cerys Jones, Meg Williams. Subs: Carys Marsh, Shaniah Power, Emily Veivers, Mia-Jayne Atherton. 18th woman: Jade Gregory-Haselden.

Tries: Coleman (2), R Hunter, E Hunter (2), Atherton, Power Goals: Rowe 5/7

Leeds: Ebony Stead; Sophie Nuttall, Connie Boyd, Caitlin Beevers, Liv Whitehead; Mel Howard, Ruby Walker; Bella Sykes, Ruby Bruce, Ella Donnelly, Shannon Brown, Lucy Murray, Bethan Dainton. Subs: Keara Bennett, Lacey Owen, Kaiya Glynn, Frankie Blakey. 18th woman: Jenna Greening.

Tries: Goals:

Referee: Tara Jones Attendance: 2,108

