Wigan Warriors to mark Armed Forces Day ahead of their game with Toulouse

Matty Peet’s side take on Toulouse, as they return to the DW Stadium for the first time since April.

The forces will be involved in multiple ways in the build up to kick off, while veterans from across the North West will be in attendance to watch the match, with free tickets handed out.

Armed Forces key worker Gillian Burchall said: “Wigan Warriors have been brilliant. This is not the first time they’ve done it. They are a very proactive and a very veteran focussed club.

Wigan Warriors have plenty planned for Armed Forces Day ahead of kick off

“I can’t really praise them highly enough, they’ve been really helpful to me.

“Wigan Council have also been supporting me as well, to get the ticket sales out, so all in all it’s been a good result.

“It means an awful lot to veterans to be recognised for their service.

“Having a club like Wigan to be involved in giving away all of those tickets and to want to actively engage with them has been an absolute pleasure.

“It’s been quite wide and not just in the Wigan area. It’s been Liverpool, Preston, Bury, Bolton. I’ve had veterans from everywhere contacting me for tickets and wanting to be involved.

“It must mean a lot if we are getting such good feedback from them.

“We’ve had a few of the players coming over introducing themselves to the people organising it, and it’s a token of respect.