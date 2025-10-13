Wigan Warriors trio charged by match review panel following Grand Final defeat
The 23-year-old has received 12 penalty points for his tip tackle on Hull KR halfback Tyrone May, for which he was sin-binned at the time.
O’Neill is now on a total of 13 penalty points following his Grade D dangerous throw charge. As a result, he has been given a two-match ban. It shouldn’t affect Wigan too much, though, in terms of 2026, with O’Neill being able to serve the suspension in pre-season friendlies.
Wigan captain Liam Farrell has received two Grade A charges, for head contact and late contact on passer charges respectively, receiving one penalty point each, which takes him up to three penalty points for the year, receiving a fine for the second of those charges.
Warriors centre Adam Keighran also received a Grade A other contrary behaviour charge and a fine, resulting in one penalty point, taking his total penalty points for the year to five. The Australian centre will be just one penalty point away from a suspension as the 2026 season begins.
Meanwhile, Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves received two charges from the match review panel – a Grade B shoulder charge and Grade A other contrary behaviour offence. The New Zealand icon picked up two separate two-match suspensions for both charges, taking him to four matches – but it will not matter now anyway, as he played in the final game of his career in Hull KR’s historic Grand Final win before hanging up his boots.