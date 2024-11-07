Wigan Warriors and England star Harry Smith has been included in a 17-player list of candidates for the 2024 International Rugby League Golden Boot award.

The 24-year-old half-back has been shortlisted alongside international team-mates Herbie Farnworth and George Williams following England’s 2-0 series win over 2022 World Cup finalists Samoa.

Samoa captain Jarome Luai and superstar full-back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have been included, and players have been nominated from all six nations involved in the Pacific Championships down under – Australia, Tonga, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Cook Islands.

Shaun Wane's England claimed 34-18 and 34-16 wins over Samoa for a 2-0 series victory

Super League stars Lachlan Lam and Nene Macdonald (both Papua New Guinea), and incoming Salford signing Esan Marsers (Cook Islands) have also been shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Golden cap recipients Darren Lockyer (Australia), James Graham (England) and Petero Civoniceva (Australia/Fiji), who are among just nine players to have played 50 internationals, will choose the men’s IRL Golden Boot winner.

The 2023 IRL Golden Boot winners were New Zealand’s James Fisher-Harris and Georgia Hale, and French Wheelchair star Jeremy Bourson.

Shortlists for the men’s and women’s 2024 IRL Golden Boot awards will be announced after the Pacific Championships quadruple-header in Sydney on Sunday, November 10.

Candidates: Herbie Farnworth (England), Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga), Harry Grant (Australia), Lachlan Lam (Papua New Guinea), Zac Lomax (Australia), Jarome Luai (Samoa), Keano Kini (New Zealand), Nene Macdonald (Papua New Guinea), Esan Marsters (Cook Islands), Taane Milne (Fiji), Haumole Olakau’atu (Tonga), Harry Smith (England), Jason Taumalolo (Tonga), Tom Trbojevic (Australia), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Samoa), George Williams (England), Isaah Yeo (Australia).