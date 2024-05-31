Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair are preparing for their first-ever Challenge Cup Final this weekend with a tough encounter against Catalans Dragons.

The French outfit claimed a 68-28 victory at Robin Park earlier in April to be crowned European club champions, with the two sides set to face at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield this Saturday, June 1, with a 1:30pm kick-off.

Catalans boast some of the game’s biggest names, including last year's Golden Boot winner Jeremy Bourson and England star Seb Bechara.

But Chris Greenhalgh’s Wigan outfit have the international profiles to match, including Jack Heggie, who scored twice in the 48-30 triumph over Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals.

“The Challenge Cup has a special place for the rugby league community and it’s no different for the wheelchair side,” the England representative said.

“It has that same prestige and that same magic feel to it that it obviously has in the men’s and the women’s game. It’s a big one.

“Catalans Dragons obviously beat us in the European Club Championships, so I think we owe them one.

“We’ve got to play the best teams to win the Challenge Cup and hopefully that will be the case when we face them in Sheffield.

“In terms of that European Championships, we’re anticipating a different game to that one. We don’t think the score represented the effort from the lads.

“We’ve obviously learned from that and played since. I think with the learnings that we’ve had from that game, we’re hoping for a different outcome.”

BBC Sport will be covering all three Challenge Cup Finals over consecutive Saturdays, with the Wheelchair showdown to get underway ahead of Matt Peet’s squad’s Super League clash with Warrington Wolves.

Heggie, who made his international debut in 2010, continued: “I started playing the game in 2008 where we were just watched by family members and partners, and that was roughly it.

“Now from an international stage, we’re playing with England in World Cup finals in front of 5,000 people in Manchester.

“And then different broadcasters staging our finals, it just shows where the game has grown from and where it can go.