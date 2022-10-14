Here are the members of Matty Peet’s squad who could feature:

Mike Cooper:

The 34-year-old is set to appear for England in the opening game of the tournament against Samoa at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

He started, and scored, in last week’s warm-up game against Fiji, where Shaun Wane’s side produced a 50-0 win.

Kai Pearce-Paul:

Pearce-Paul also features in England’s 19-man squad for Saturday’s game, and could play at either second-row or centre if called upon.

Meanwhile, John Bateman is unavailable as he serves the final game of his three-match ban.

Liam Byrne:

The prop is part of Ireland’s 19-man squad for their opening game against Jamaica at Headingley Stadium on Sunday (K.O. 5pm).

Toby King:

One of Wigan’s new additions for next season is also set to feature for Ireland this weekend.

The centre will link-up with Peet’s side ahead of pre-season, following his loan move from Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, the outgoing James McDonnell is also named in Ged Corcoran’s 19-man squad.

Abbas Miski:

Miski is set to feature for Lebanon in their opening game against New Zealand at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday night (K.O. 7.30pm).