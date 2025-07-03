Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admits he is keen to give rising star Jack Farrimond an extended run in the first-team.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old halfback is set for his most consistent run of games yet following the news that star man Bevan French is set to spend around two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Farrimond is already in double digits in terms of first-team appearances since making his debut for the Warriors, and is set for his most consistent game time yet, as he looks to build combinations with experienced playmaker Harry Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve known Jack for a while, it has been at the back of my mind about when I get him in (the team),” Warriors boss Peet admitted.

“It never feels like quite the right week to tweak your halves, as much as you’d like to, so when this opportunity presents itself, it’s a good chance not just for Jack, but for Tommy (Leuluai), Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and myself to do more work with Jack, and for Harry and Jack to build their combination.

“It kind of freshens everything up a little bit as well, some things you revisit with a new spine and slightly different playing styles with different combinations, so there’s plenty to work on, it’s good fun actually.”

Wigan is a club famed for its youth production and pathway, and Peet arguably knows the system better than anyone, having held the role as head of youth for several years prior to getting the head coaching gig with his hometown club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors boss is pleased to see Farrimond, who played his junior rugby for Leigh Miners Rangers before joining Wigan’s youth ranks, take the opportunity of getting a string of consecutive games under his belt.

“It is great for a halfback when they know they’re going to get a run of games and practice in that position because so much of it is about team chemistry and cohesion,” Peet said of Farrimond’s chance to shine.

“So it is always difficult when a half, particularly a young half, gets a game here and there, so I’m expecting Jack to start building and enjoy his rugby.”

Peet has been forced to field a different spine over the last couple of weeks due to the absence of French, so how difficult has that been to manage for Peet, his coaching staff and the team?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you’re always aspiring for it not to (change your spine),” Peet added. “I think every pre-season you’re trying to work out not just your first-choice combination, but also blood and get repetition into other ones.

“But realistically with the spine, until they’re tested in game situations where there’s momentum swings, scoreboard pressure and fatigue and all the different challenges each game poses, you’re just guessing really, so it gives you a chance to test those things you’ve been working on in practice."

Farrimond is likely to line up in the halves alongside Smith against his hometown club Leigh Leopards on Friday evening in Round 17 of Super League.