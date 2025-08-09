Zach Eckersley of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors young gun Zach Eckersley has enjoyed an impressive campaign and is only going to get better as the years go on.

That’s the view of his head coach Matt Peet, who was full of praise for the 21-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ display in their 24-18 win over Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Eckersley, a product of Wigan’s famed production line, produced a man-of-the-match display at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, having scored a try and provided an assist, as well as registering two clean breaks and two tackle busts.

Eckersley made a stunning tackle on Jake Thewlis in the opening quarter when it looked like the Warrington winger was going to race down the left wing to go all the way to score. In the second half, Eckersley produced a flying break which led to Liam Farrell’s try.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet shared praise for Eckersley, who has proven to be an important player for Wigan this year, given his versatility to play anywhere along the backline.

"I thought he was outstanding,” said Peet.

"He’s had a good season in a range of positions. I’m not sure how many games he’s played now, but he’s not missed many.

"He’s consistently moved around, where he’s played (positionally) has been inconsistent, but he’s just shown his quality, and he is only going to get better, I think.”

Eckersley has scored 18 tries in 37 appearances for the Warriors since making his first-team debut in 2022.

The Oldham native is already proving to be an instant hit with Wigan supporters, and Peet believes the future is bright for the homegrown talent.

"I suppose, as you would expect with a player who has got ability, and good people around him to support him and guide him, a good family, you’re hoping that he does kick on,” Peet added.

"There’ll be times where that ebbs and flows and levels out – his improvement is not a straight line – but I think over the next few years we’re going to see him get better and better.”

Peet was asked about the performance of Kruise Leeming, who seemed to add spark and energy to Wigan’s attack when he came on from the bench, but the Warriors boss reiterated his pride in it being a hard-working team performance that dug deep to claim the two points.

“I think he did (add energy to the attack),” Peet said. "When we’re playing well and everything else, those things that I spoke about (commitment and attitude) are in place, then Brad (O’Neill) and Kruise complement each other really well, but I thought Kruise was good in his spell.

"It’s one of those, we’ll talk about individuals no doubt, but I just liked the team ethos of it all.”

Next up for the Warriors is a top-of-the-table clash with league leaders Hull Kingston Rovers at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night. A win for Wigan would see them come to within just two points of the Robins in the league table, whilst a KR win would all but seal the League Leaders’ Shield.