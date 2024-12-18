Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Forber admits winning a Super League ring in 2024 was a ‘dream come true’ - especially after fearing his season was over due to injury.

Forber made three senior appearances early on in the campaign from the interchange bench, with wins over Huddersfield, London and Salford, before heading to Barrow on loan.

It was in the Championship where he suffered a long-term syndesmosis injury in May against Championship big hitters Featherstone, leaving doubts that his season could be over.

However, tributing the work of Wigan’s physios, the 21-year-old made a return to the field for the club’s reserves three months later before eight straight appearances under Matt Peet to help claim the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title.

“Looking back now, at the start of the year I couldn’t have dreamed how I would have finished the year,” Forber told Wigan Today.

“I had to bide my time, I had a few games at the start of the season and then was patient out on loan and worked hard. I picked up an unfortunate injury, and I thought my season might have been done at that point.

“A credit to the physios, they worked hard to get me back fit and then obviously the back end of the year was like a dream come true. I loved it.”

2024 off-season recruit Kruise Leeming became the starting number nine in the absence of Brad O’Neill, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in July, while Forber stepped up onto the bench in Super League.

The Warrington-born hooker maintained a 100% winning record for the first-team, and scored his first senior try in the 26-18 win over Catalans in Perpignan.

Asked about the next-man-up attitude, Forber said: ”I think every young lad at the club has the same mentality.

“We’ve seen Junior Nsemba and how well he’s done this year, Zach Eckersley, Harvie Hill, all the young lads.

“You’ll see a lot of them next year, the likes of Taylor Kerr and Kian McDermott. We’re all working hard and we’re all really motivated. As soon as there’s an injury or a suspension, we want to take our chance.”

Forber was a part of the first group to report to pre-season training at Robin Park, and has particularly enjoyed learning from new academy head coach and two-time Grand Final winner Matty Smith, who returned to the club after leading St Helens Women.

Having played 139 games for the Cherry and Whites between 2012 and 2016, also winning a Challenge Cup and the Lance Todd Trophy in 2013, Smith returns on a four-year deal with the Warriors and has been coaching during pre-season.

“I’ve been really close with him since he’s come back,” Forber said of the former England international half-back.

“I’ve had some good chats with him to pick up some knowledge from him. He’s a really good addition to the club.

“I watched him growing up, and he’s had a lot of success which comes with a lot of knowledge. So we’re trying to pick up stuff as much as we can.”