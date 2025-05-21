Inside Wigan Warriors' itinerary for Catalans Dragons trip with full plan mapped out

Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors will spend three nights in the south of France this week they prepare to face Catalans Dragons in Round 12 of Super League on Saturday evening.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning champions head to Perpignan as the form team in Super League, having won their last six matches, with Peet revealing their itinerary in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We’re going Thursday, so we’ll train on Thursday and travel in,” said Peet. “We’ll have a day off on Friday, I think I’ve said a few times before that we don’t train the day before a game so it gives us a day to refresh and recover and we’ll have no excuses come Saturday, and then we’ll travel home on Sunday, day off Monday and then back in later in the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every club in Super League has their own preferred ways of travel to the south of France, and how they’ll manage the players in terms of recovery pre-match and post-match, but it’s a challenge that Peet, his coaching staff and players, always seem to relish.

“I don’t know what our record is there, but we certainly enjoy it, we know it’s a challenge and a great atmosphere,” said Peet.

“We enjoy being out of our comfort zone. Catalans are a quality team, they’ve been a team who have been in and around the play-offs for a few years and we’ve played some of our most intense games and for the last few years, there’s always been an element of a fair few Wiganers over there who we’ve got so much respect, so whether we’ve found a formula or not, I don’t know, but I do know it’s something we look forward to.

“You understand sometimes you’ve got to adapt coming out of it, but I think sometimes things that break the regular pattern of Super League can be good for you as a group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors have certainly clocked up the miles on their travels this year, whether by plane or coach, with Las Vegas and three trips to Hull in the books and now a trip to the south of France.

“It doesn’t surprise me (how the players take the logistics side of things in their stride), I admire them for it, but the club also do a great job,” Peet added.

“We are in a position where we can look after the lads in terms of their recovery, accommodation and travel, and the lads have to do their part as well, so there is a high performance approach and we try to have some fun as well and make it a chance to build camrarderie and connection, everything we’ve been built on, have a laugh and, generally, when you get that right, you get a performance on the back of it, so it doesn’t surprise me, we try and enjoy it as much as we can, and be serious when we need to.

“We’ve been to Hull three times already, we’ll go to Catalans this weekend, and we’ve been to Vegas, so we’re quite comfortable with how we’re building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan now have a run of six games on the road before returning to their Brick Community Stadium home on July 11, but is Peet glad to be getting a bulk of away games out of the way early doors, with more home fixtures at the backend of the season?

“Potentially,” he replied. “I think it’s a good way to frame it and approach it, but you kind of play the cards you’re dealt and take the positives. You could also look at it as an unforgiving period, so it’s my job to paint an exciting picture to the players, and generally they like the challenge.”