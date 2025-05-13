Ellise Derbyshire makes a break for Wigan Warriors against Cardiff Demons | Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Ellise Derbyshire will get to run out at Wembley next month at the grand old age of 20, donning the cherry and white colours of her hometown club.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is genuinely the stuff of dreams. A born and bred Wiganer gracing the hallowed Wembley turf, doing what she loves most - playing rugby league.

Last Saturday, Derbyshire helped her side become the first Warriors Women’s team to play at Wembley as they defeated Leeds Rhinos 44-14 in the semi-finals at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan will meet neighbours St Helens in the final, which will be the first time the two rivals have met at Wembley in any format since the stadium was rebuilt.

“I don’t know how to feel at the moment, I think it is still sinking in,” a beaming Derbyshire told Wigan Today.

“I think we worked hard all week for it, but not that we expected (to win), but we knew if we dug in that we could get there, so it’s a really good feeling.

“I think there are a few girls who are coming to the end of their career now, and they really wanted to get there before the end, so hopefully we can get there and give them a good ending and send off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All my family came to York - my mum and dad, my nan and grandad, my grandma and grandad, so they were all there, they travelled in a pack!”

Derbyshire is currently in her second season with Wigan, having scored 17 tries in 24 appearances for Denis Betts’ side so far following her arrival from Leigh Leopards ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The speedy winger’s career is on an upward trajectory, having only picked up a rugby ball six years ago.

“I started rugby quite late, really, I think I started when I was around 14,” Derbyshire added. “I played a couple of games at my high school, Rose Bridge, playing in tournaments when I was in Year 9, and then I started at the Ince Rose Bridge club, played a season there and then I moved to Leigh Miners, that’s where I spent most of my amateur time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then Leigh Leopards got promoted to Super League, so I played Open Age there, and then I got the opportunity to come to Wigan. I’m a Wiganer, I’ve played at Leigh Miners, but I am a Wiganer!”

Derbyshire is part of an exciting crop of youngsters at Wigan right now, with the likes of Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe, Grace Banks, Molly Jones, Eva Hunter, Megan Williams and Derbyshire only just scratching the surface of what they are capable of in their professional careers.

“I think that’s what is so special about us, the fact that we’re such a young team and we’ve still got so far to go,” Derbyshire added.

“I think if we can just keep building over the next few years, you don’t know where we can go. I don’t want to blow our own horns, but we’re pretty good now, so think of where we can be in a few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors Women will look to win their first-ever Challenge Cup next month, taking on St Helens, who will be hoping to retain their Cup crown for a fifth consecutive year. The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on June 7.