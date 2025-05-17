Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors made it six wins in a row thanks to a 36-28 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors crossed for seven tries as they extended their winning run to six matches, with Matt Peet’s side moving to the top of the Super League table, with Hull KR facing Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening.

Jai Field

The Australian speedster was lively again and is, arguably, in the form of his career right now. He registered two assists against Leigh whilst racking up 99 metres from 15 carries in an energetic display. He also made two clean breaks and bust five tackles.

Jake Wardle

The England international has been one of the premier centres in Super League for several years now and the best way to describe Wardle would be that he is just a very good and very natural rugby league centre. He got on the scoresheet against the Leopards, whilst providing an assist. He also chalked up 135 metres from nine carries, whilst making two offloads.

Liam Marshall

Marshall made the most metres out of any Wigan player, with 141 from 19 carries, highlighting his incredible work out of the backfield. He added a try to his 2025 tally whilst registering an assist. Marshall also made two clean breaks and bust five tackles in another hard-working performance.

Bevan French

Bevan French scooped the Player of the Match award thanks to another Bevan French display. He provided two assists, with the one for Zach Eckersley definitely being one to add to his ever-growing highlight reel. He showed his magical footwork to then produce a stunning flick pass for Eckersley to dive over in the corner. French also had plenty of traffic thrown his way in defence, making 21 tackles.

Luke Thompson

Thompson started on the bench against Leigh and certainly made his presence felt when he entered the action, making 111 metres from 13 carries, as well as making 30 tackles in defence. Thompson is one of the fittest front-rowers in the competition, and that was evident again on Friday night.

Kaide Ellis

Ellis is a genuine leader of Peet’s forward pack. The Australian loose forward plays big minutes these days and has a big influence on both sides of the ball. He made 14 carries against Leigh as well as 36 tackles. Ellis even got on the scoresheet thanks to a smart play by managing to ground the ball when it looked like he was going to be tackled. Ellis is such an important player for the reigning champions.