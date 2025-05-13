Jack Farrimond in Wigan Warriors training in Las Vegas | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet was full of praise for highly-rated halfback Jack Farrimond following an impressive debut for London Broncos on dual-registration.

Farrimond scored two tries and claimed the Player of the Match award in London’s 22-20 defeat to Sheffield Eagles in the Championship last Sunday afternoon down in the capital.

The 19-year-old homegrown talent has already made nine appearances for the Warriors since making his first-team debut last year, but last weekend marked the first time he got first-team experience under his belt on loan or dual-registration.

“Jack loves to play,” said Peet. “He’s asked a few times about getting out and getting a game but quite often we’ve needed him as next in line for the squad, should we lose a player in our last session or even our warm-up, so it’s a difficult spot to be in for him, but it’s great that he’s had that taste and played really well.

“We get to see quite a bit of him running rings around us in training, so there’s no doubt he’s improving all the time.”

Wigan have dual-registration links with both London Broncos and Oldham this year, with the younger members of Peet’s squad getting a chance to experience first-team action at a lower level whilst continuing to knock on the door of Peet’s first-team.

Prop Kian McDermott and back-rower Lukas Mason are just two examples of players who are gaining Championship experience this season, whilst Jacob Douglas, Tom Forber, Josh Cartwright, Nathan Lowe and George Hirst are also getting the chance to hone their craft in the second-tier with London and Oldham.

“Those two in particular (McDermott and Mason), those two young forwards, they’ve had a good year so far,” Peet added. “Kian, I think, played 80 minutes in the heat at the weekend, and we’ve got two good ones there.

“I say it all the time, but it’s credit to John Duffy (transition coach) for managing that, it means a lot of time spent on the phone, a lot of time trying to organise the right game at the right time, formulating sessions for these players and then getting the footage, sitting down and showing me and the coaches like Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) what we need to see when lads are banging hard at the door.”

Peet also has a strong working relationship with London boss Mike Eccles and Oldham coach Sean Long, which is imperative to having a strong dual-registration link.

“Two blokes I’ve got a lot of respect for,” the Wigan boss added. “Both are very experienced now, and I like listening to their opinions on anything and everything. They are two good fellas with plenty of quality coaching experience and knowledge.”