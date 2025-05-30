Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he was ‘pleased’ with his side’s display in their 46-6 win over Salford Red Devils, whilst being magnanimous in victory.

The reigning Super League champions made it eight wins in a row as they ran in eight tries to ease past the struggling Red Devils, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Wigan were 22-0 up at the half-time interval, with Jai Field and Jacob Douglas scoring two tries each in the first half. Douglas completed his hat-trick in the second half, whilst Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran and Jack Farrimond also crossed for the Warriors as they wrapped up a comfortable 46-6 victory.

“Pleased to come through with the win in decent fashion,” said Peet. “I thought, defensively, for large parts, we were very good, and I thought we built our win off that.

“Points-wise and attack-wise, we created a lot, there’s no doubt about that, but we could’ve executed better a few times and scored more points, but I think credit goes to Salford for the way they committed to the game, scrambled for one another and I don’t think anyone would begrudge them that try at the end.

“I thought we looked comfortable (in defence) and there’s always a chance something is going to happen and it did, something sparked up and Salford came to life, it’s a little bit for us to learn from but we won’t dwell on it too much.”

Peet admitted he and his side won’t be able to take too much away from the game in terms of learnings, but paid credit to Salford, who are doing it tough at the moment after being blighted by off-field financial issues since before a ball was kicked this year.

“Probably not,” Peet replied when asked if they could take anything away from the game, with all due respect to Salford.

“There’ll be things in there for individual players, particularly for the younger players. We rotated and that probably showed at times, we weren’t as cohesive as you’d like to be when you rotate, but Salford are a well-coached team and as much as they’ve got their challenges this year, Paul (Rowley) does a good job in getting them to play with commitment, so fair play to them.”