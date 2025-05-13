Abbas Miski in action for Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided a full injury update on his squad ahead of Friday’s home clash with Leigh Leopards.

Experienced winger Abbas Miski has undergone surgery on his knee injury that he has been playing through the pain barrier with, and is now expected to be sidelined for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he aims to return towards the back end of the season.

“Abbas Miski has had an operation now so he’s out for a couple of months, that’s one that we’ve always had planned coming out of Easter,” Peet said.

“He’s been flying and playing really well, but he has been playing through incredible pain and struggling to get around between games, so it’s the right thing to do, to get this procedure done, and that means we should get a better version of him come the back end of the year.

“Whether it’s Jacob Douglas or Zach Eckersley (replacing Miski on the wing), we’ve got a bit of depth there, and Josh Cartwright has been doing a good job out on loan, Nathan Lowe is back healthy as well, so we can’t complain, we’re in good shape, but Abbas will certainly be missed.”

However, there is good news for the Warriors on the injury front, with Patrick Mago set to return against Leigh Leopards in a Battle of the Borough clash at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening. The Samoan powerhouse has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury.

“Paddy will be back in the squad,” Peet added. “We’ve got another session to get through, but all being well, he’ll feature.”

Key prop Ethan Havard is also edging towards making his first appearance of the season, having yet to feature in 2025 due to a hamstring injury.

“Ethan has got through another week’s training, but he won’t be in the 21 this week,” Peet said. “He is in full training with the team now, though, he’s doing great.”