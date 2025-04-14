Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet (left) and St Helens counterpart Paul Wellens (right) at the Brick Community Stadium | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet and St Helens boss Paul Wellens have delivered some early team news ahead of the Good Friday derby.

The Warriors currently have starting props Ethan Havard (hamstring) and Luke Thompson (calf) sidelined along with centre Adam Keighran (MCL), all three of whom won’t feature on Good Friday.

But the good news for Wigan is that Peet revealed that his side came through healthy following their 28-12 win at Hull KR on Friday night.

“Fortunately, I think we’re okay,” said Peet. “We haven’t been back on the field yet but I’ve not had any reports of anything different, so that’s a positive.

“It was our first day back in today. We were late getting back from Hull at the weekend, so the lads did their own recovery in their own time on Saturday, and then we looked at a bit of footage today (Monday), the lads reviewed the game and have been in the gym, so it’s felt like a light day to me but I think coaches miss what the lads do in the gym sometimes.”

As for St Helens, Wellens admitted it is unlikely that young gun Harry Robertson will be fit enough to feature this weekend. The 19-year-old went for scans on Monday afternoon after leaving the field against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night with a quad injury.

Robertson had only just returned from concussion protocols suffered against Catalans Dragons and was named in the centres in Saints’ win over Wakefield, but, unfortunately, his night was cut short.

“Harry Robertson is going for a scan this afternoon, we are hopeful that it is good news but it is not likely to be,” said Wellens.

Meanwhile, there is better news on versatile forward Joe Batchelor, who also left the field in the win over Trinity.

“Joe Batchelor left the field, so he’s trained with physios today, we’re hoping Joe is going to be alright, but the next 24-48 hours will be crucial to that as well,” Wellens added.

“We’ve got a bit of patch-up work to do in the outside-backs, those are the positions where we’re struggling at this moment in time, but what we will do is have 17 players who take to the field at the weekend ready to do a job.”

This year’s Good Friday battle has all the ingredients to be a classic: with the sold-out signs going up at the Brick Community Stadium three weeks ago.

“I am sometimes surprised at how quickly it happens, I’m not surprised to see the sold-out signs go up,” Peet added.

“It is a testament to both clubs. I think it is a really positive story for both clubs and I can see why, we all know this game always delivers.”