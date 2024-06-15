Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet insists that the side’s new combinations will grow following a laboured 10-8 Super League victory over Castleford Tigers, believing the Wembley win played no part in the Round 14 fixture.

The Cherry and Whites travelled to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle just less than a week after their Challenge Cup triumph and were forced to fight from 8-4 behind to claim the two points on offer, with Liam Marshall crossing twice on his 150th Super League appearance - while Tex Hoy and two Rowan Milnes penalty goals gave the hosts their lead.

Bevan French moved to full-back to replace the injured Jai Field, while Ryan Hampshire made only his fifth appearance of the season to partner Harry Smith in the halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors came from behind to claim a 10-8 victory over Castleford Tigers

Peet revealed that his outfit had only trained on the field for 40 minutes in the lead up to the clash, insisting that the new combinations will grow with Field set for a spell on the sidelines.

“I think Castleford played really well, they were motivated and were energised,” Peet said.

"You could see they had freshened up and trained hard and prepared. I thought they gave us a helluva game.

“I don’t think last week’s game came into it at all. We were prepared and we were ready to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a challenging game, and the character got us over the line.

“We’ve not trained much this week for obvious reasons. The lads will get used to one another, we’ll practise and we’ll look at video.

"That was a new combination tonight and it’ll get better.”

Marshall’s brace at The Jungle made it 15 tries of the Super League season, but Peet would not be drawn on his player’s chances of making the England squad later this month with an international match against France.

“I never really like commenting on the England squad because Shaun Wane has got enough people telling him what to do,” Peet commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liam’s been in the mix before, he’s in good form, but there’s some good wingers in Super League.

“I’m really happy with how he’s playing, both ends of the field.