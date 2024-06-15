Wigan’s ‘character’ praised following tough Castleford win as Matt Peet insists new combinations will grow
The Cherry and Whites travelled to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle just less than a week after their Challenge Cup triumph and were forced to fight from 8-4 behind to claim the two points on offer, with Liam Marshall crossing twice on his 150th Super League appearance - while Tex Hoy and two Rowan Milnes penalty goals gave the hosts their lead.
Bevan French moved to full-back to replace the injured Jai Field, while Ryan Hampshire made only his fifth appearance of the season to partner Harry Smith in the halves.
Peet revealed that his outfit had only trained on the field for 40 minutes in the lead up to the clash, insisting that the new combinations will grow with Field set for a spell on the sidelines.
“I think Castleford played really well, they were motivated and were energised,” Peet said.
"You could see they had freshened up and trained hard and prepared. I thought they gave us a helluva game.
“I don’t think last week’s game came into it at all. We were prepared and we were ready to go.
“It was a challenging game, and the character got us over the line.
“We’ve not trained much this week for obvious reasons. The lads will get used to one another, we’ll practise and we’ll look at video.
"That was a new combination tonight and it’ll get better.”
Marshall’s brace at The Jungle made it 15 tries of the Super League season, but Peet would not be drawn on his player’s chances of making the England squad later this month with an international match against France.
“I never really like commenting on the England squad because Shaun Wane has got enough people telling him what to do,” Peet commented.
“Liam’s been in the mix before, he’s in good form, but there’s some good wingers in Super League.
“I’m really happy with how he’s playing, both ends of the field.
"To be considered a top winger these days you’ve got to score tries, but work hard at your own end and chase kicks hard. I think Marshy does all that and more.”
