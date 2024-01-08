Top 14 giants Racing 92 have denied that they have reached an agreement for England and Saracens star Owen Farrell for next season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several reports in France stated that the 32-year-old had reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to make the move on a multi-year deal upon the expiry of his current contract, which is believed to run until the end of the current Premiership Rugby season.

Both L’Equipe and Midi Olympique had reported that the fly-half, who ruled himself out of the upcoming 2024 Six Nations in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being, was ‘very close’ to agreeing to the move, with a ‘positive outcome’ hoped for in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on Friday evening, the Paris-based outfit denied the reports.

A short statement read: “Racing 92 is regularly under the aegis of numerous speculations concerning movements within its workforce. We are delighted with the appeal of our club Racing 92. However, we deny any agreement concerning the English player Owen Farrell.”

Meanwhile, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was also asked about the speculation linking his star player with a move away from the club.

It had previously been reported that Orrell-born Farrell was set to extend his contract with Saracens in a deal that would see him become the Premiership’s highest-paid player next season, maintaining his status as a marquee player.

Racing 92 have responded to the speculation linking the Top 14 giants with Owen Farrell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand why you need to ask me the question, but I also know that you know that I can’t answer it,” McCall told TNT Sports.