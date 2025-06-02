Shocking moment car drives along the pavement to get past bin lorry

By Jessica Martin
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 05:30 BST

A video compilation of driving offences released by the police includes the moment a car drives along the pavement to get past a bin lorry.

Shocking footage shows the moment a car drives along the pavement to get past a bin lorry.

Humberside police released the footage as part of a compilation video showing cars running red lights and performing reckless overtakes.

Operation Snap

Operation Snap is an online platform that allows the public to submit video evidence of driving offences they've witnessed, with the purpose of improving road safety and prosecuting those that place others at risk.

The offences that can be investigated through Operation Snap include:

  • dangerous Driving
  • Driving without due care and attention
  • careless Driving
  • using a mobile phone handheld whilst Driving
  • not wearing a seat belt
  • ignoring a red traffic light
  • disregarding solid white lines
  • close passes of cyclists
  • Zigzag lines (outside school)
  • Zigzag lines (pedestrian crossing)

In an emergency always dial 999 where there is a threat to life or a crime in progress, for non-emergencies dial 101.

