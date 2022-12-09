DJ Woody Cook will be making his debut at The Old Courts on Saturday December 10 for an energetic and fun set.

Being the son of Fatboy Slim DJ Norman Cook and Zoe Ball meant a starry start to life but, make no mistake, Woody is forging his own creative path and gathering momentum too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ Woody Cook.

Most Popular

This year has seen a host of highlights including DJ sets at the Glastonbury Festival, Café Mambo Ibiza, Eden Ibiza along with his hit monthly residency collaboration with Brighton Vibes. Throw in Woody’s own label Truth Tribe along with numerous TV appearances, most notably on Celebrity Gogglebox, and you begin to get an idea of his energy and ambition.

DJ Woody Cook has an extensive musical library and knowledge and cites influences from Chemical Brothers, Quantic, DJ Yoda, and Slow Thai through to Aretha Franklin and Little Sims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m really excited to come to Wigan, I haven’t been before. It’s gonna be an evening full of energy and fun for everyone.

"I was always making music, but I never saw myself going into the DJing side, even though my dad did it. I just got into it by accident because during Covid, there were no clubs open, so I thought, well if I can’t go out clubbing...and so I went out and bought my own decks and learned how to DJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ Woody Cook on his decks.

"When I went off to uni, we were in these big halls with like 400 people and no-one was able to go out. So I set up the decks in my room, bought some big speakers, and random strangers would just turn up to see me DJ when I was just learning my own craft. When everything opened up again I managed to get a gig and it all went from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dad gave me some good tips. He said, ‘whatever you’re doing in life, you need a USP – a unique selling point - and if you don’t, you have to be better than everyone else at that craft’.

“One of my career highlights so far has been Glastonbury. My family have always gone to Glastonbury, and to see my entire family in the crowd, it was one of the biggest gigs I’ve done. And at the end, I was crying, my mum was crying, it was mental. I’d been waiting three years to go back to Glastonbury, and the last time I went in 2019, I would never have dreamed that the next time I went I’d be playing there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Growing up, all the parties would happen in our house. It was great. Sober adults didn’t want to see my Lego set but drunk adults did. I did a puppet show once for David Byrne from Talking Heads and I was like ‘right, you’ve got to pay for the puppet show’, so he gave me $20 Monopoly money. I said ‘no, real money’. My dad said, ‘do you know who this is?’ But when you’re a kid, all that stuff goes over you head.”

He's a natural. DJ Woody Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad