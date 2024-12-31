Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of Leigh band The Lottery Winners were stunned when “Boy George” joined them on stage for a show in Manchester.

However it was not actually the pop legend – but Wigan singer Paul Sutton, who performs as tribute act Boy Gorgeous.

He was contacted via social media by the band’s frontman Thom Rylance and asked to sing Let Me Down with them in place of Boy George, who actually features in the song.

Paul Sutton as Boy Gorgeous with The Lottery Winners

Paul, who grew up in Springfield and now lives in Horwich, said: “A few weeks ago, Thom from The Lottery Winners sent a voicemail in my Instagram messages. In this business, you don’t always taken them seriously. I hadn’t heard of them and I looked them up and saw they did a song last year with Boy George.

"They had an idea that at their show at Manchester Academy they would do a Stars In Their Eyes prank. They would get Rob, who normally sings Boy George’s part, to go through a door and blow smoke and I would come out.

"I sang the song with them and it was absolute madness. It was brilliant.”

Paul also spent time backstage with Bez from the Happy Mondays, who joined The Lottery Winners on stage for Money, the song on which they collaborated with his bandmate Shaun Ryder.

It is not the first time Paul has worked with famous faces, as he previously appeared in the LadBaby single Food Aid which was the Christmas number one in 2022.