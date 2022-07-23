There Be Monsters! will be performed at Atherton Laburnum Rovers on Monday July 25 and is presented by acclaimed children’s theatre company, The Fabularium.

Join the hapless but noble knight, Don Quixote and his long suffering, fortune seeking side-kick, Sancha Panza on their epic quest to revive chivalry, confront monsters and seek to right what is wrong or accidentally, wrong what is right.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There Be Monsters!

As you meet these two iconic characters, you are invited on a journey like no other, with live original music, catchy songs, and plenty of audience participation that will deliver a fun yet thought-provoking al fresco theatrical experience for all the family.

The performances will be at 1pm and 3.30pm and tickets are available from £7 for adults and £5 for children.

Artistic director Lotte Wakeham said: “I am delighted that we are offering this exciting show and programme of family events and I hope we can reach even more children and their families.

“We want all children to be able to engage with creativity, so by taking work into communities and having free events, hundreds of families will be entertained this summer!”

There Be Monsters!