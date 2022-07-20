Famous for her role on the cobbles as Laura Neelan, Kel visited Dean Trust Rose Bridge in Ince where she worked with year 10 performing arts pupils.

The session was a fantastic opportunity for students to develop an understanding of the life of a working actress, career paths within the industry and the opportunities available for young actors right here on their doorstep in Wigan.

Kel Allen with pupils at Deans Trust Rose Bridge

As a local working actress, Kel went to Willpower Youth Theatre and went on to study Performing Arts at Winstanley College and Manchester University.

The idea that she studied in the borough and accessed local theatre groups resonated with pupils and highlighted the opportunities they have available to them.