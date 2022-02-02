Richard Ashcroft announces headline summer show at Leeds Millennium Square

The news follows the release of his lauded album Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 which charted in the UK at no 2.

It also included new interpretations of many classic solo tracks and a host of compositions from The Verve’s repertoire of songs and the current single C’mon People We’re Making It Now featuring Liam Gallagher.

Last year also saw Ashcroft perform a series of sold-out headline UK shows including the Royal Albert Hall and two nights at the London Palladium.

Richard Ashcroft

Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums, including the #1 debut ‘Alone With Everybody’.

As well as this, The Verve also released a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today, including The Drugs Don’t Work, Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and Sonnet.