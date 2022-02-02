Richard Ashcroft announces headline summer show at Leeds Millennium Square
Iconic Wigan singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft has announced a major headline outdoor summer show at Leeds Millennium Square on Saturday July 16 2022.
The news follows the release of his lauded album Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 which charted in the UK at no 2.
It also included new interpretations of many classic solo tracks and a host of compositions from The Verve’s repertoire of songs and the current single C’mon People We’re Making It Now featuring Liam Gallagher.
Last year also saw Ashcroft perform a series of sold-out headline UK shows including the Royal Albert Hall and two nights at the London Palladium.
Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums, including the #1 debut ‘Alone With Everybody’.
As well as this, The Verve also released a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today, including The Drugs Don’t Work, Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and Sonnet.
Tickets for Ashcroft's Leeds Millennium Square show go on general sale Friday February 4 at 9.30am and will be available from Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and richardashcroft.com