He will perform at Robin Park Arena on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 for his first concerts in his home town since his famous Haigh Hall gig in 1998.

Tickets sales have been booming, with one show already sold out as eager fans look forward to seeing their hero.

The special guests joining him at the concerts have now been announced.

Richard Ashcroft

Performing on Saturday, July 20 will be Britpop legends Cast, who have just released their highly anticipated new album Love Is The Call.

Liverpool’s Red Rum Club also heads up the bill, along with Wigan’s fast-rising singer-songwriter Maxwell Varey, who made his bold entrance onto the scene last year with his self-written and self-produced debut EP.

On Sunday, July 21, multi-platinum selling band The Zutons will play a huge set following their headline tour and new album release next month.

Hotly-tipped Welsh indie quartet The Royston Club will also perform, alongside Wigan’s upcoming band Stanleys.

A former student at Winstanley College, Ashcroft first came to attention with The Verve, who released one of the biggest albums of the era in the shape of Urban Hymns – the UK’s 18th biggest selling album of all-time – as well as a succession of anthems, including The Drugs Don’t Work, Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and Sonnet.

He is a two-time Ivor Novello winner, who has released five top five solo albums, including his number one debut Alone With Everybody.

His most recent album Acoustic Hymns was released in 2022 and reached number two in the UK Album Chart.

Ashcroft said: “After 25 years, I’m back playing in my home town. Looking forward to an amazing night in Wigan.”

His shows will be part of five spectacular nights of live music this summer as a series of top acts take to the stage at Robin Park Arena.