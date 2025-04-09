Screen Babble: Adolescence and UK drama, live-action Disney fatigue and The White Lotus Season 3 discussion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- The April episode of Screen Babble is now available on all podcasting platforms.
- This month’s episode sees the trio discuss Adolescence and the strength of UK drama over recent years.
- The team also figure out what’s led to Disney live-action fatigue and make their thoughts known over The White Lotus Season 3’s finale.
The trio of Kelly, Matt and Benjamin return for another month of discussion around the world of television and film with the April episode of Screen Babble.
On this month’s podcast, the team will discuss the continued success of UK drama as a format, after the resounding success of Netflix’s Adolescence alongside some of the trio’s other favourite UK dramas of yesteryear.
The team will also be looking into the recent dramas surrounding Disney’s live-action remakes after the release of Snow White: is there fatigue around remakes much akin to that of super hero films or is it a generational interest in certain films that have the most success?
The group rounds out this month’s podcast with a spirited conversation about the most recent conclusion to HBO’s The White Lotus; did the third season hold up in contrast to the highly successful first two?
Remember, if you want to see our faces you can head over to Shotstv.com which is brought to you by a network of journalists across the country who are transforming stories at the heart of your community into great TV.
You'll find true crime stories, football news and analysis plus coverage of lifestyle, TV, film and much more!
Where to stream this month’s content discussed
- Adolescence - available to stream now through Netflix
- Toxic Town - available to stream now through Netflix
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office - available to stream now through ITVX
- Line of Duty - all seasons available on BBC iPlayer
- Ripper Street - available to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and ITVX
- Threads - available to stream on BBC iPlayer
- Life on Mars - available on BBC iPlayer and Netflix
- Utopia - available to stream now through NOW TV
- Snow White - currently screening in cinemas
- The White Lotus - all seasons available on NOW TV
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.