Wigan band gears up to release new single

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan band is getting ready to release its first single of the new year.

BARSTAFF will release Izzy on January 28.

The four-piece indie pop band which consists of Byrom, Ben, Ciara and Jack, fuses experimental indie sounds with sticky dancefloor energy whilst tentatively poking a toe into the pop music pool.

In just two years, the band BARSTAFF has gone from strength to strength, having quickly earned themselves an unparalleled reputation for their quirky on-stage performances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BARSTAFFBARSTAFF
BARSTAFF
Read More
Vintage views of Standish from the 1960s to '80s

From playing darts at their sold-out headline show in Manchester to a Sabrina Carpenter inspired set at Truck Festival, BARSTAFF have shown a unique ability to reinvent themselves, their sound, and their performances as they grow.

Izzy is no exception to this, blurring the lines between indie garage rock, synth pop, BARSTAFF’s latest single is certainly their boldest.

The group says that the release also marks the start of an exciting secret project for the four piece in 2025.

Bassist and vocalist Ciara Hanley said: “Izzy is all about inner conflict; returning to the comfort and familiarity of home versus leaving the prospect of an exciting future far away.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group also quickly gained national attention with their Debut EP Show, Don’t Tell.

Singles such as Rockets, Know Now ft. Zha Olu and Outta Your League have been featured on BBC Introducing, Radio X and XS Manchester, while their EP track hit u up gained international attention when featured on Amazing Radio's 'Postcards from the UK' show.

Izzy will be available on all streaming platforms.

Related topics:WiganManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice