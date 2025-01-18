Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan band is getting ready to release its first single of the new year.

BARSTAFF will release Izzy on January 28.

The four-piece indie pop band which consists of Byrom, Ben, Ciara and Jack, fuses experimental indie sounds with sticky dancefloor energy whilst tentatively poking a toe into the pop music pool.

In just two years, the band BARSTAFF has gone from strength to strength, having quickly earned themselves an unparalleled reputation for their quirky on-stage performances.

From playing darts at their sold-out headline show in Manchester to a Sabrina Carpenter inspired set at Truck Festival, BARSTAFF have shown a unique ability to reinvent themselves, their sound, and their performances as they grow.

Izzy is no exception to this, blurring the lines between indie garage rock, synth pop, BARSTAFF’s latest single is certainly their boldest.

The group says that the release also marks the start of an exciting secret project for the four piece in 2025.

Bassist and vocalist Ciara Hanley said: “Izzy is all about inner conflict; returning to the comfort and familiarity of home versus leaving the prospect of an exciting future far away.”

The group also quickly gained national attention with their Debut EP Show, Don’t Tell.

Singles such as Rockets, Know Now ft. Zha Olu and Outta Your League have been featured on BBC Introducing, Radio X and XS Manchester, while their EP track hit u up gained international attention when featured on Amazing Radio's 'Postcards from the UK' show.

Izzy will be available on all streaming platforms.