The show will be on Friday April 29 with support bands from the North West, Awooga from Sheffield, and Red Spektor from Stoke-On-Trent, playing.

Doors to the venue will open at 7pm and the event will end at 2am with a DJ set and afterparty.

The trio, David Rybka – lead vocals and guitar, Thomas Doherty – playing on bass and Adam Owens - on drums, will be hosting the show themselves as their last two album launches were a big success around their hometown of Wigan.

They also have their new single, Life Is Beauty, coming out on the same day accompanied by a music video.

The band recently put on a great live show at HRH Psych 2022 and has also now been asked to support the incredible Nightstalker at Rebellion in Manchester, on June 22.

Deepshade vocalist and guitarist, David, said: ''Finally, our best piece of music to date will be aired to the public live and we cannot wait.

Deep Shade play live at The Boulevard, Wigan in February 2022.

"We have our French saxophonist flying in for the show too.

"We're so excited to be playing our hometown again! Wigan's music scene is thriving and has been since the days of the old high fest, which we would love to see put back in the hands of musicians for musicians.''

Guild Productions band manager, Beckie, said: ''This show is building up to one of the heaviest rock nights that Wigan has seen in many years.

"Including a full original band lineup with some home-grown talent at your local club venue.

"Deepshade are leading on to something bigger, having just played a fantastic set at HRH PSYCH over bank holiday weekend and their oncoming support show for Nightstalker'' - Beckie at Guild Productions.”

Deepshade, are steadily gaining recognition for their formidable and uncompromising grungy alternative-psych rock identity, laced with trippy stoner vibes that draw from mainstream artists such as, King Buffalo, Earthless and Weedpecker, whilst incorporating the fundamental elements of influential artists such as Nirvana, Kyuss, Soundgarden, Black Sabbath and The Doors.