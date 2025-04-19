Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Britain’s Got Talent returns for a new episode on ITV this weekend 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s Got Talent is airing weekly on ITV.

The show started earlier than usual in 2025.

But when exactly will it be on this week?

It might be a long bank holiday weekend but Britain’s Got Talent will be on as usual. ITV has confirmed its Saturday night schedule and it includes the latest episode of the reality show.

BGT returned earlier than expected in 2025 and has been continuing its audition stage throughout the winter and spring. Its change in start date is due to Saturday Night Takeaway’s current hiatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch BGT in 2025?

The BGT panel broke their own rules to give Unity a golden buzzer pass to the semis | ITV

ITV will once again be broadcasting the long-running show on its main channel - ITV1/ 1HD and STV in Scotland. It will also be available live and on catch up via ITVX and STV Player.

Unlike previous years, the show will be weekly throughout its full run in 2025. BGT has started earlier than usual, because of Saturday Night Takeaway’s hiatus and it will continue through to the end of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live semi-finals will also be spread out across multiple weeks, instead of running on back-to-back nights. Which may take some getting used to.

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on TV today?

ITV has been fairly consistent when it comes to the start time for BGT this year. It will once again begin at 7pm and will last for just over an hour, finishing at 8.05pm.

Britain’s Got Talent will be followed by The 1% Club. It is a slightly shorter episode than last week which ran for 80 minutes including ad-breaks.

What to expect from BGT this week?

It is another round of auditions taking place on BGT this week - as yet more hopefuls dream of making it to the Royal Variety Show. We are nearing the end of the audition stages and the live shows are expected to begin next week (April 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.