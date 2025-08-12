Katherine Kelly leads the cast of Channel 4’s In Flight ✈

In Flight will make its debut on Channel 4 tonight.

Katherine Kelly leads the cast of the six-part thriller.

But who else is in the show?

A thrilling new series is set to take flight on Channel 4 this evening.

Katherine Kelly is the star of In Flight which will make its debut today (August 12). The six-part series is about a flight attendant who is blackmailed into smuggling drugs.

The one-time Corrie favourite is not the only familiar face in the cast for the show. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of In Flight?

Katherine Kelly (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, The Long Shadow, Happy Valley) stars as single mum and flight attendant, Jo Conran, alongside Stuart Martin (Rebel Moon, Miss Scarlet and The Duke) as Cormac, a leading member of the criminal gang who coerces Jo into using her job to smuggle drugs, and Ashley Thomas (Them, Top Boy) as Jo’s ex, Customs Officer, Dom Delaney.

As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while desperately trying to find a way out. She turns to her ex, Dom, for help; however, no matter how far Jo finds herself from her old life, her mission remains the same, to keep her son alive.

Joining the ensemble cast are Bronagh Waugh as Melanie, Harry Cadby as Sonny, Corinna Brown as Kayla and Ambreen Razia as Zara.

Where do you know the cast from?

For viewers familiar with British TV, Katherine Kelly will be a very familiar face. She famously played Becky McDonald on ITV’s iconic soap Coronation Street from 2006 to 2012.

After departing the cobbles of Weatherfield, she has had plenty of memorable roles. She was Lady Mae in Mr Selfridge and DI Jodie Shackleton in Happy Valley.

Most recently, Katherine played DCI Hannah Wheatley in ITV’s crime drama Protection. It reunited her with Happy Valley and Coronation Street co-star Siobhan Finneran.

She was also Angela van Den Bogerd in Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

What time is In Flight on TV?

The show will make its debut on live TV tonight (August 12). It will be on Channel 4 from 9pm with episodes lasting approximately an hour.

New episodes of In Flight will be broadcast weekly on the broadcaster. For those who can’t wait the full boxset is available on Channel 4’s on demand platform.

