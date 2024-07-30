The Streets at Kendal Calling 2024: hour-by-hour forecast, set time and predicted setlist
- The Streets are scheduled to headline the second day of Kendal Calling 2024 (August 3 2024)
- Mike Skinner is set to headline this year’s festival alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (August 2) and Paolo Nutini (August 4 2024)
- Having performed across several festivals already, what could The Streets perform when they take to the main stage in Cumbria this weekend?
- What is the weather forecast for the artist’s set on Saturday, and the weather in the Lake District throughout the day?
The Streets tour of the European Festival circuit continues this week, as Mike Skinner is set to headline Saturday night at Kendal Calling 2024 (August 3 2024.)
The “Dry Your Eyes” singer has already made his impression on the UK festival circuit with appearances at Glastonbury Festival, Big Smoke, Isle of Wight Festival and Truck Festival, with appearances in Europe at Rock Wertcher in Belgium and Lido Sounds in Austria.
Skinner is also scheduled to perform at Boardmasters 2024 later this month (August 11 2024) before undertaking his own performances across the United Kingdom, kicking off at Halifax’s The Piece Hall on August 22 2024 with dates set for Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London to end the year with.
But what could Mike Skinner perform this week at Kendal Calling 2024, and more importantly what time is he expected to arrive on stage to perform his headline set in the Lake District this year?
What time are The Streets performing at Kendal Calling 2024?
Mike Skinner is expected to take to the Main Stage on August 3 2024 at 9:30pm, with The Streets’ set expected to conclude at 11pm BST.
What is the weather forecast for The Streets at Kendal Calling 2024?
It will be a damp start to Kendal Calling on Saturday, but things will be brightening up by the time The Streets take to the Main Stage. The Met Office is forecasting in Kendal that " light showers will change to cloudy by late morning.”
Weather forecast for Kendal Calling on August 3 2024
- 07:00: Light showers (15°c)
- 10:00: Cloudy (17°c)
- 13:00: Sunny intervals (18°c)
- 16:00: Sunny intervals (18°c)
- 19:00: Sunny intervals (17°c)
- 22:00: Partly cloudy night (14°c)
- 01:00: Partly cloudy night (13°c)
What could The Streets perform at Kendal Calling 2024?
While Mike Skinner has performed sooner than his performance at Rock Wertcher in Belgium on July 4 2024, the set looks to be more of a “headline” set than his previous performances at Big Smoke and Truck Festival 2024.
Setlist.FM has provided the following setlist from The Street’s performance in Belgium; could a similar set be performed at Kendal Calling 2024?
- Turn the Page
- Who's Got the Bag
- Let's Push Things Forward
- Don't Mug Yourself
- Could Well Be In
- Has It Come to This?
- I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him
- Wrong Answers Only
- On the Edge of a Cliff
- Weak Become Heroes
- Mike (desert island duvet) (Fred again.. cover)
- Fit but You Know It (Iron Man by Black Sabbath intro)
Encore:
- Dry Your Eyes
- Blinded by the Lights
- Take Me as I Am
Are there tickets still available to attend Kendal Calling 2024?
There are still weekend tickets available to attend Kendal Calling 2024, alongside special Thursday tickets ahead of the official start of the festival (set to be headlined by Paul Heaton.) For last-minute tickets, visit the official Kendal Calling ticketing page - powered by See Tickets.
