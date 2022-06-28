The baton will be carried into Haigh Woodland Park as part of a 25-day tour of England’s regions which follows a grand 294-day trip in which it has journeyed across 72 nations around the world.

The voyage is in preparation for the Commonwealth Games which kick off later this month in Birmingham.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Queen Elizabeth II passes her baton to the baton bearer, British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, as Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex looks on during the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021 in London, England. The Queen and The Earl of Wessex are Patron and Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation respectively. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The baton is scheduled to arrive just prior to 3.30pm as Wigan’s Youth Concert Band and Orchestra welcome the relay with a performance of the national anthem.

A day of free family entertainment begins at 10am with a range of activities and market stalls on offer, with street food being available throughout.

There is also a full programme of live music planned including the return of the ever popular A Summer Serenade event, hosted by Wigan Council Music Service.

Following a lap of the park the relay will set off again at 4.15pm to resume its tour of the country ahead of the games, which launch with the opening ceremony on July 28.

Queen's Baton Relay, in Australia. Photo: Jamila Toderas

The entertainment will come to a close at around 5pm.

Coun David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay to Haigh Woodland Park.