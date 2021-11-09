Wigan Christmas lights switch on: When is it? What's happening and everything else you need to know ...

Here's everything you need to know about the event ...

When is the Wigan Christmas lights switch on?

The Wigan Christmas lights switch on will be on Saturday, November 20.

Scenes from a previous Christmas lights switch on event in Wigan town centre

What time is the event?

It starts at 3pm until the lights switch on around 6pm.

Where are the festivities taking place?

Some of the Christmas lights in Wigan town centre

Market Place in the town centre.

Do I need a ticket?

No. It's completely free to attend.

What can I expect from the event?

While the programme of events on the day is yet to be fully revealed, in addition to the traditional illuminations, Wigan Council and partners will be delivering an exciting new programme including light trails, new artwork, a grotto and Christmas markets.

Frost Fest will officially launch on Thursday November 18 in Wigan town centre with a Christmas market and funfair.

What covid precautions are being taken?

People are asked not to attend if they have Covid-related symptoms and those attending are encouraged to take a lateral flow test prior to the event.

What's been said about the event?

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux said: “The lead up to Christmas is always a vibrant time in our borough and we’re keen to ensure such spirit continues, which is why we’ve looked for new ways to inspire festivity and celebration.

"We’re excited to have a vibrant mix of activities on offer this year, combining our traditional events with new ones, which can be enjoyed by all.”

Is there a website or Facebook page I can follow?