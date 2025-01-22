Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film fans expressed their dismay as a Wigan borough cinema closed its doors for good.

The final screening took place at Cineworld in Leigh on Sunday, before the lights went up for the last time.

It followed an announcement in December that the firm was closing six cinemas as part of a restructuring plan.

A Facebook post on the Cineworld Leigh Facebook page said: “Cineworld Leigh is now closed. It’s been a pleasure to host the movie lovers of Leigh over the years to share the love of movies together. We look forward to welcoming you back to one of our nearby cinemas in the near future.”

Cineworld in Leigh has now closd

Cineworld worker Hayley Stirrup commented on the post: “As one of the staff who worked here since the very beginning for 13 years, thanks to everyone for all your continued support and our lovely regulars and to everyone who came yesterday with your kind words and messages.”

Cinema-goers shared their thoughts on the closure on the post.

Antoinette Davies said: “Such a shame! I'm not a massive fan of saying teenagers have nothing to do, but, what have the kids of Astley and Leigh got to do? At least a Cineworld monthly pass was a good way to get them out to see friends.”

Pamela Mary Holme said: “I've loved having a local cinema. I'm gutted that you've closed. Thank you to all the staff for making our visits a good experience. Wishing you all luck for the future.”

Darren Bovill said: “Very sad it’s had to close. On behalf of me and my daughter I thank all the lovely staff for making our visits special. Wish you all the best.”

Lisa Hannon said: “Such a shame it's closed. I'm disabled and always had lovely staff helping me when I came in. Won't be going elsewhere, we need a cinema in Leigh!”

Joanna Morton said: “We visited for the very last time yesterday. We have supported this cinema regularly for the past 13 years. Absolutely gutted that you're closing and Leigh no longer has a cinema...yet again. A massive thank you to all of the amazing staff there, good luck for the future.”

Joanne Farrar said: “Watched our last film last night. Gutted. Emotional walking out for the last time. Ten years unlimited member. Cancelled direct debit as the other Cineworlds are too far away. Feel so sorry for the staff, they have been amazing and best wishes to them all for the future.”

Rachael Zara Smith said: “I am so upset – this was so convenient, cheeky lunch then trip to Leigh pics for movie. Staff have been amazing since day 1!! Thank you for the memories.”

Kate Goerner said: “Really sorry you've closed and best of luck to all the staff. Happy memories of visits there over the years, especially during my maternity leave at Cinebabies every week.”

Denise Dilly Dolly Ratcliffe said: “Very sad. I loved my time here as an unlimited member for over 12 years. I just hope they make use of this building in a good way. Pray another cinema chain comes in.”

Movie lovers can still go to Leigh Film Factory, at Spinners Mill, which is currently fund-raising for a state-of-the-art digital cinema projector so it can show more blockbuster films.