Wigan's Kym Marsh will miss Strictly Come Dancing show after testing positive for coronavirus

But she will return the following week to compete in the popular TV contest, the programme announced.

The 46-year-old from Garswood brought drama to the dance floor on Saturday as she performed a powerful paso doble to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris, alongside her professional partner Graziano Di Prima at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1

On Tuesday, a Strictly spokesman said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Kym first became a public figure as a member of pop group Hear’Say, before starring in Coronation Street as Michelle Connor, and now presents BBC1’s Morning Live.

The live Strictly show on Saturday saw the TV star move fiercely across the dancefloor accompanied by supporting dancers to land a score of 33.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I feel like you are in warrior mode. You are here and you are fighting. What I loved, it was so powerful but yet you still kept the femininity.”

While Motsi Mabuse said she looked “amazing” and praised her control and energy.