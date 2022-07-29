Based at Robin Park, the bingo club opened its doors on July 30 last year and has experienced success ever since.

To celebrate the club’s first year in the borough, all members are being invited to a special celebration taking place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners with their prize at Club 3000 Bingo hall.

Alex Whitmore, manager of Club 3000 Bingo in Wigan, said: “It is a dream appointment being manager of this fabulous club.

"I am so proud of my team in making this a superb club.

"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate with our customers this weekend and throwing the biggest party in town!”

The party includes a range of special promotions, including half price bingo, gifts and a special beach party on Saturday evening. There will also be a cabaret.