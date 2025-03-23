Four giant earth movers used on an illegal Wigan tip have been found vandalised beyond repair after a failed bid by the legitimate owners to recover them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss of the hire company owning three of the vehicles, and now facing an insurance bill running into hundreds of thousands of pounds, today blamed police for siding with the people at the dump who had allegedly “kidnapped” the machinery.

Carla Hardwick, of Folly Hall Plant Services in Barnsley, says she was spat upon and attacked while her father Neil was first told he could have his plant back for £100,000, then threatened with having his face slashed after refusing, when they and colleagues arrived at the Environment Agency’s behest to retrieve it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police were called, they told the Hardwicks it was a civil matter and they should get a court order, despite Ms Hardwick saying she has a recording of an officer previously telling the people at the tip on Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, that retaining the machinery would constitute theft: a criminal offence.

One of the smashed up diggers

The owner of the other digger and a colleague were themselves involved in a terrifying incident the next day. They tried to recover their loading shovel only to find themselves, like the Hardwicks, surrounded by people who blockaded the yard.

It is alleged that one of the men trying to recover the machine got into the cab and forced his way out of the yard in it, barging blockading vehicles in the process in order to escape, it is said, several men wielding machetes.

Eventually they caught him up, climbed into the cab and attacked him, inflicting serious injuries and causing the digger to crash into a pedestrian crossing on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge. This incident was reported on Wigan Today earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the collision, the vehicle was handed back to the tip people and the man in the cab was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"Everything that could be broken was broken"

The Hardwicks say they loaned the plant to a third party and it was only when the EA contacted them to say it was investigating claims of an illegal dump, that residents had been complaining about, that they discovered the machinery was being misused and immediately went with four low loaders on Monday March 3 to collect them.

But until it was too late, their efforts to recover their property were thwarted by the police.

It was only when insurers were contacted, who in turn brought in the National Crime Agency, National Construction Agriculture Theft Team and National Rural Crime Unit, that a return visit was made to the site to seize the machines, but on arrival they found them completely wrecked, with every component or fixture slashed, smashed or torn out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hardwick said: “The whole experience has been a nightmare of frustration from start to finish.

The vehicles are said to have been damaged beyond repair

"We legitimately signed a contract with a man to borrow four pieces of machinery, one of which belonged to a friend of ours in Wigan because we didn’t have that particular machine available, and money was paid correctly. It all meant that we could recover our stuff whenever we wanted.

"And as soon as the Envionment Agency contacted us to say they were being used on an allegedly illegal tip and we should remove them, we went to Wigan. We are just a hire company. We didn’t know what it was being used for when the contract was signed.

"But from then on the police blocked us at every turn. We arrived and the gates were open, so we started getting the low loaders ready, but then 10 to 15 people appeared and surrounded us, creating a blockade with vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They claimed the machines were theirs even though our livery was on the side of them and our low loaders. They were screaming at us to get off their land. Someone took my dad’s vehicle keys and then nonsensically told him to shift it. Then a guy started pushing me around and spat in my face.

"I tried to climb into the cab of one of the machines and a woman repeatedly slammed door on my back. The police were called, we told them everything and filmed as an officer went and told them they had to give the machines back otherwise it would consitute theft.

"These people seemed to round on him and eventually he came over and said ‘this is a civil matter. They’re saying these are their vehicles. You’ll need to get a court order.’ I said: ‘But this is theft: we never loaned these vehicles to these people,’ but after his U-turn he was having none of it.

"At one point a bloke went over to Dad and said ‘you can have them all back for £100,000.’ He refused and the guy then ran a finger down Dad’s face saying ‘I can give you a scar from your ear to your mouth.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eventually we had to retreat after the officer threatened to arrest us!

"The next day the owner of the loading shovel with a colleague tried to recover it but that ended with one of them being chased by men with machetes and being seriously assaulted in the cab as he tried to escape by bursting through the blockade. After that the officer who had told us it was a civil matter gave the loading shovel back to the people at the tip.

"Later that day I was at Wigan Police Station and spoke to a much friendlier officer who was baffled about what had happened and said Tactical Aid should be brought in.

They were mobilised but then called off when a more senior officer again said this was a civil matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Never mind that I’d been assaulted, my dad threatened and the vehicles offered for ransom as if they had been kidnapped.

"Meanwhile the man who had tried to recover the loading shovel had collapsed at the police station and been rushed back to hospital for an MRI scan. What happened to him wasn't a civil matter either.

"To rub salt into the wounds, the people from the tip that day also published the clip of the cab attack and said ‘this is what you get for stealing our machinery.’

"Things only started going our when we told the vehicle insurers who got the National Crime Agency and rural crime specialists involved. But when we went down to the site to recover our machines with police backing, we found all four wrecked beyond use, undriveable even. Everything that could be broken had been broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was like they knew they were going to lose the vehicles with a court order so they thought ‘if we’re not having it, neither are you.’

"It’s sickening. If the law had taken our side in the first place and let us take our property back, it wouldn’t have cost the insurers hundreds of thousands of pounds and the police themselves large amounts to mobilise that national recovery team.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We are investigating into the wider circumstances surrounding this incident. Our inquiries are ongoing.”

It was confirmed that no further arrests had been made.